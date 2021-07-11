Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,024 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 33,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.48 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $62.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

