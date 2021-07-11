Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 24.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,509 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $1,186,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $6,498,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Vistra by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 273,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 33,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vistra by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,752,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,385,000 after buying an additional 483,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VST opened at $19.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

In related news, CFO James A. Burke purchased 30,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $475,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 8,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $127,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,096.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on VST. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

