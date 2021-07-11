EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives $21.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 815,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 56,874 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in EQT by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,600,000 after acquiring an additional 218,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in EQT by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,575,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,157,000 after acquiring an additional 631,175 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in EQT by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,499,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,060,000 after acquiring an additional 15,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in EQT by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EQT traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $21.71. 2,422,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,232,832. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30. EQT has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $949.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EQT will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

