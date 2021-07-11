Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Trading 0.1% Higher

Equiniti Group plc (LON:EQN) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 181.80 ($2.38) and last traded at GBX 179 ($2.34). 1,270,092 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,457,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.80 ($2.34).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Equiniti Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Equiniti Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 177.67. The stock has a market cap of £658.29 million and a PE ratio of -358.00.

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: EQ Boardroom, EQ Digital, EQ Paymaster, EQ US, and Interest Income. It offers shareholder management services, including share registration, dividends, meeting management, governance and investor relations; employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, private markets, and SaaS solutions; initial public offerings; and corporate actions, which include mergers and acquisition, capital raisings, capital reconstructions, and returns of capital.

