Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 296.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Equinix by 47.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in Equinix by 630.4% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,105,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,542,000 after acquiring an additional 43,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth $458,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $864.48.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $820.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $768.34. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

