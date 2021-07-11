ESBC Trading Down 9.3% This Week (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. ESBC has a market cap of $438,461.79 and $43,375.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 65.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 28,944,220 coins and its circulating supply is 28,664,886 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

