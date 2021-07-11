Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will announce $2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.02 and the lowest is $2.96. Essex Property Trust posted earnings of $3.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year earnings of $12.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Essex Property Trust.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.25.

Shares of ESS traded up $5.59 on Friday, reaching $320.24. 324,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,892. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $320.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.21%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,801,075,000 after purchasing an additional 264,561 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,199,000 after purchasing an additional 41,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,997,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 44.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,079,000 after acquiring an additional 457,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essex Property Trust (ESS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.