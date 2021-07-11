Evercore ISI Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $37.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Vertical Research began coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CSX from $33.33 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.23.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,171,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,041,979. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CSX has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.08.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CSX will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CSX news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $142,483,385.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,431.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $593,130.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of CSX by 3,988.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 57,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 56,113 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $440,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.