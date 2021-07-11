Evercore ISI Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $37.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.24% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Vertical Research began coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CSX from $33.33 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.23.
Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,171,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,041,979. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CSX has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.08.
In other CSX news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $142,483,385.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,431.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $593,130.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of CSX by 3,988.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 57,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 56,113 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $440,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
