Everipedia (IQ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10.59 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $123.46 million and approximately $10.59 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00045219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00116084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00160849 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,266.16 or 1.00023684 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.85 or 0.00945313 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,020,412,548 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,288,945 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.