EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.59. EVERTEC posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EVERTEC.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $139.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.41 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 47.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.14.

Shares of EVTC opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.00. EVERTEC has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $44.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

In related news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $1,199,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,791.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,655,000 after acquiring an additional 154,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $884,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVERTEC (EVTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.