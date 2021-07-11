Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.03

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.03 and last traded at $23.02, with a volume of 3484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EVH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.02.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $215.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $427,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $414,456.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,650 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,859,000 after purchasing an additional 424,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,427,000 after purchasing an additional 309,949 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,163,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,093,000 after purchasing an additional 60,698 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,528,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,276,000 after purchasing an additional 379,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,012,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,262,000 after purchasing an additional 151,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

