Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$45.65.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EIF. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of EIF opened at C$40.44 on Friday. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$25.62 and a 12-month high of C$41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.49.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$300.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$288.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is currently 204.67%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

