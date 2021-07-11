EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EXFO Inc. is a provider of next-generation test and service assurance solutions for wireless and wireline network operators and equipment manufacturers in the global telecommunications industry. The Company operates in two segments: Telecom Division, and the Life Sciences and Industrial Division. The Telecom Division offers a wide range of innovative solutions to assess optical networks, from the core to access, as well as next-generation IP infrastructures and related triple-play services. The Life Sciences and Industrial Division offers solutions in medical device and opto-electronics assembly, fluorescence microscopy and other life science sectors. EXFO Inc., formerly known as EXFO Electro-Optical Engineering Inc., is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. “

EXFO has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a tender rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a tender rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a tender rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.04.

NASDAQ:EXFO opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $341.25 million, a PE ratio of 594.59 and a beta of 1.37. EXFO has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $7.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.95 million. EXFO had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 2.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that EXFO will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of EXFO in the 4th quarter worth about $613,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in EXFO by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,747 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in EXFO during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in EXFO by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in EXFO during the 1st quarter worth about $527,000. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

