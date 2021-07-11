Far Peak Acquisition Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 8,054 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 665% compared to the average volume of 1,053 call options.

Shares of FPAC opened at $10.13 on Friday. Far Peak Acquisition has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82.

Get Far Peak Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Ronit Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Far Peak Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Far Peak Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.