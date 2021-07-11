FIL Ltd Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,274,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,888,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868,266 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,801 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,048,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,739,000 after acquiring an additional 498,096 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,272,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,344,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,250,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,578,000 after acquiring an additional 47,385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $37.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

