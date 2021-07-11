FIL Ltd Sells 1,220 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

FIL Ltd cut its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in Yum! Brands by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 16,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $407,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,089.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,922 shares of company stock worth $7,580,283. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $118.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.49. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.72.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

