First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.36.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $38,836,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,589 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $628,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $9,475,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $6,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

