Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five Star Quality Care, Inc. is in the business of leasing and operating senior living facilities, including senior apartments, assisted living facilities, congregate communities and nursing homes. “

Get Five Star Senior Living alerts:

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Five Star Senior Living from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Five Star Senior Living stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84. Five Star Senior Living has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $177.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Five Star Senior Living had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Star Senior Living will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $605,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Star Senior Living (FVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.