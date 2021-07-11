Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 2,200 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.15.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $2,590,711 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $281.03 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $170.05 and a 12-month high of $281.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

