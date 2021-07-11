Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,291 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $256.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.32, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.75. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $257.43.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.