Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in V.F. were worth $8,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $893,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in V.F. by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,402,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in V.F. by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $83.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 79.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $57.59 and a 52 week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

