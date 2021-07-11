Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 3,300 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 30.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock opened at $121.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.56. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.89 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

XYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.17.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $664,504.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,761.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $639,945.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,353,942.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,660. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

