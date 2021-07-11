Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 800 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $8,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,218,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $183,880,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $527.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $488.66. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.01 and a 1 year high of $528.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.12, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.50.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.27, for a total transaction of $562,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,889.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,058,199 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

