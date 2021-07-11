Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stock Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $7,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of W. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 11.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,534,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,158,000 after buying an additional 848,531 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,328,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 217.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 817,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,168,000 after buying an additional 559,297 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 118.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 940,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,169,000 after buying an additional 510,578 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 617,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,445,000 after buying an additional 390,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $303.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.66. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.80 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.07 and a beta of 3.13.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.22, for a total transaction of $260,998.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,900,883.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at $5,996,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,307 shares of company stock worth $5,977,107 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.18.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

