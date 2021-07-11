FLO Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $60,018.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One FLO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. FLO has a market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000421 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

