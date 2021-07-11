Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLGZY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Monday, March 15th. lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of FLGZY opened at $6.55 on Thursday. Flughafen Zürich has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $7.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98.

Flughafen ZÃ¼rich AG operates the ZÃ¼rich Airport in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

