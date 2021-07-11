Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,276.30

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,276.30 ($16.67) and traded as high as GBX 1,310 ($17.12). Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 1,295 ($16.92), with a volume of 19,055 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £759.67 million and a PE ratio of 35.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,276.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.12%. Focusrite’s payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

In other news, insider Paul Dean bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,225 ($16.00) per share, for a total transaction of £12,250 ($16,004.70).

About Focusrite (LON:TUNE)

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

