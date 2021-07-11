FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. FormFactor also posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

FORM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other FormFactor news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $314,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,427.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. FMR LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in FormFactor by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 11,422 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in FormFactor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.13. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

