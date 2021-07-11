Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Cut to C$60.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FTS. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.88.

Shares of TSE:FTS opened at C$55.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$26.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$48.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.32.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.9342001 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

