Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,889 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 13.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Quotient Technology by 3.4% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 47,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Quotient Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Quotient Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Quotient Technology by 5.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

QUOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quotient Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Shares of NYSE QUOT opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.68.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.98 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $128,867.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $83,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,657,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,829,829.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,535 shares of company stock worth $670,231. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.