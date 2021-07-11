Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $27,000 Investment in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 902.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 1,917,336 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000.

ELP stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

