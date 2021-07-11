Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $116,000 Position in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veru by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Veru by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Veru in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veru by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 259,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Veru by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VERU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Veru in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Shares of VERU opened at $7.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $615.13 million, a PE ratio of -257.25 and a beta of 0.60. Veru Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

