Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $201,000 Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,268 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Landstar System by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $436,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.73.

LSTR opened at $157.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.20. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.02 and a 1-year high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

