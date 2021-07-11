Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 1st quarter worth $1,099,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in DaVita by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 1st quarter worth approximately $982,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 39,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

DaVita stock opened at $122.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.14. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.20 and a 12 month high of $129.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $46,662.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,705.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $241,939.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,940.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,078,119 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

