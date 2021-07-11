Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KDP stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 8,916 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,015.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

