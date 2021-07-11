Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New Investment in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 203.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 22,410 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth about $308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,695,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,275,000 after purchasing an additional 73,186 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 19.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 357,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,293,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

KSS opened at $53.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.97.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.64%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

