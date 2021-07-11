Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 2,391 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,467,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Aramark by 19.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Aramark by 4.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,311,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,310,000 after purchasing an additional 97,572 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 312,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 38,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARMK shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

ARMK opened at $35.92 on Friday. Aramark has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.26.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -258.82%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

