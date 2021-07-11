Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 468 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,477 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in CDK Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 46,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CDK Global by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDK shares. TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $49.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.39. CDK Global, Inc. has a one year low of $39.38 and a one year high of $55.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.93.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The company had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. CDK Global’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.