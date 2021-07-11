Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,738 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,806 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 0.7% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Oracle by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 21,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $87.76 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $88.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,375,000 shares of company stock worth $500,046,000 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. boosted their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

