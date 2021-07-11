Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Grows Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 2,556.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,999 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,858 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in Masco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Masco by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in Masco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Masco by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,701 shares in the company, valued at $21,654,116.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock opened at $58.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.32 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

