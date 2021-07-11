Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $7.48 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $277.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $181.18 and a 1-year high of $280.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.93.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

