Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 4,426 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 1.1% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $19,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $4,399,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 114,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,578,000 after buying an additional 249,937 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $1,875,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Citigroup increased their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.65.

Shares of HD opened at $322.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $342.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.62. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

