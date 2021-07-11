Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of FRD stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Friedman Industries has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $15.63.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.
Friedman Industries Company Profile
Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.
Read More: Fibonacci Channel
Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.