Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of FRD stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Friedman Industries has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRD. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Friedman Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 65,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Friedman Industries by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 24,513 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Friedman Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Friedman Industries by 34.8% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 25,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

