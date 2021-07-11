Frisch Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,380 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.4% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Apple by 141.5% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 324.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.07.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.23. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.14 and a 1-year high of $145.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

