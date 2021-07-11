FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $75.49

Shares of FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $75.49 and last traded at $75.48, with a volume of 7693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.14.

Get FUJIFILM alerts:

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.62%. On average, research analysts predict that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.