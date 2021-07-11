Fuller, Smith & Turner’s (FSTA) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 880 ($11.50).

Shares of LON:FSTA opened at GBX 854 ($11.16) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £527.33 million and a PE ratio of -14.70. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 1-year low of GBX 486 ($6.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 977.73 ($12.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.87, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 859.60.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

