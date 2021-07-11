Furucombo (COMBO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $211,644.00

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000973 BTC on exchanges. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $211,644.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00045537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00118452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00162098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,951.32 or 1.00092233 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.16 or 0.00955652 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

