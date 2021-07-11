FY2021 EPS Estimates for Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Increased by Analyst

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Worldline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Worldline’s FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Get Worldline alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Worldline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

WWLNF opened at $96.75 on Friday. Worldline has a one year low of $82.56 and a one year high of $98.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.68. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.31.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.