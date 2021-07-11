Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Stock Position in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 1.13% of Farmer Bros. worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 57,046 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 820,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 159,824 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 259.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 505,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 23,450 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on FARM shares. B. Riley raised Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARM opened at $10.50 on Friday. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.38). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 26.90% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $93.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Farmer Bros. Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.