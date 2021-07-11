Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $10,033,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Dell Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.29.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $100.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.08 and a 52 week high of $104.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,135,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,222,273 shares of company stock valued at $321,671,094 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

